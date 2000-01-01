- Home
- Departments
- Police Department
- Educational Programs
- Citizens Police Academies
Citizens Police Academy
Understanding Through Education: FMPD Citizens Police Academy
The Flower Mound Police Department will offer the popular Citizen Police Academy this spring for Flower Mound residents. The free, 10-week course explores the inner workings of the Police Department. Classes meet Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and one Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, March 23, at the Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. The class will conclude on Thursday, May 25, with a graduation dinner in the following days (date/location TBD).
The citizens academy provides information and hands-on experience in law enforcement practices such as recruitment, training, narcotics, firearms, K-9, and crime scene analysis. Residents will also gain a better understanding of the different divisions within the Police Department including; Traffic, SWAT, Patrol, and Criminal Investigation.
Upon completion, participants will be eligible to join the Flower Mound Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, volunteer with the Police Department, and participate in Citizens Public Safety Patrol.
Due to limited space, please apply early. Applications are available below, or via email request to justin.buck@flower-mound.com, or in-person at the Flower Mound Police Department. These applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Applicants must meet certain criteria, complete necessary release forms, and be willing to undergo a criminal history and background check. FMPD reserves the right to deny any application.
Download the application here (requires Adobe Reader) or obtain an application at the Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane Flower Mound, TX 75028.
For more information please contact:
Officer Justin Buck
Crime Prevention Officer
Phone: 972.874.3357
Fax: 972.874.3316
crime.prevention@flower-mound.com